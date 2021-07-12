Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SEB Equities raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Thursday.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS ORKLY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 19,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 5.63%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.