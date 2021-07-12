Ossiam Buys Shares of 534 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ossiam bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

RACE opened at $209.08 on Monday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.56.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

