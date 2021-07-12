Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ossiam lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 117.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $138.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

