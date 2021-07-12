Ossiam Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ossiam increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 200.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DD opened at $78.48 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

