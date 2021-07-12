Ossiam Invests $138,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,999,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,238,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,365,000 after acquiring an additional 190,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.96.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $248.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $248.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

