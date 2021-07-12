Ossiam Purchases 4,402 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Ossiam boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8,151.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Discovery were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Discovery by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

