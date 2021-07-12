Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on OXINF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:OXINF opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

