Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.47. 2,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

