PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $439.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce sales of $439.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.43 million and the lowest is $428.74 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $253.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PAGS stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 113,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

