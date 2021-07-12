PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $439.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce sales of $439.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.43 million and the lowest is $428.74 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $253.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
PAGS stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 113,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
