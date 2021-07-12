Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) versus Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Head-To-Head Review

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Palisade Bio and Taysha Gene Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 12 0 3.00

Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $45.21, indicating a potential upside of 112.15%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio -269.81% -91.77% -80.96% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and Taysha Gene Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 1,092.66 -$16.27 million N/A N/A Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$60.01 million ($3.40) -6.27

Palisade Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Palisade Bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Leading BioSciences, Inc. develops therapeutics to improve human health through therapeutic protection of the gastrointestinal mucosal barrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

