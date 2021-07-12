Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Palomar were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $43,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $75.12 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.86 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

