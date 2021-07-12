ParallelCoin (DUO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $24,176.22 and approximately $19.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 79.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00402795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.