Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parex Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PARXF stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

