Parian Global Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Aemetis makes up about 1.0% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. 6,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

