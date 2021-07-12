Parian Global Management LP Takes Position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 696,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000. OncoCyte makes up about 1.7% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parian Global Management LP owned about 0.78% of OncoCyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after buying an additional 5,941,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after buying an additional 1,466,183 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $4,035,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $3,892,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 978,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 735,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.69. 1,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,880. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $511.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.89.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.