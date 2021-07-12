Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

PK opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $14,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

