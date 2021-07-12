Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives $1,589.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,589.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGPHF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,589.92 target price on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Partners Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

PGPHF traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,589.92. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,509.22. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $899.20 and a 12 month high of $1,590.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

