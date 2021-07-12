Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Partners Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,589.92. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $899.20 and a twelve month high of $1,590.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,509.22.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

