Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Down to $9.17

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.97. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. Analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

