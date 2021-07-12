Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

