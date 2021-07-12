Paul J. Evans Purchases 10,000 Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $23,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

Hill International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,650. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hill International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 million, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International during the first quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International during the first quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill International by 165.0% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 1,179,097 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

