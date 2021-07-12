Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer Sells 1,921 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.67. 1,452,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.13. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $112.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

