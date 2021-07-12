Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer Sells 1,921 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.67. 1,452,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.13. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $112.25.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
