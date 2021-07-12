Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LAND. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 687.31 ($8.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The firm has a market cap of £5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 706.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.