Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

PVAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $872.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

