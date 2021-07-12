Persistence (XPRT) Market Capitalization Tops $227.32 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $227.32 million and $1.39 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence coin can now be bought for $7.27 or 0.00021911 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.04 or 0.00889686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 109,159,276 coins and its circulating supply is 31,284,768 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

