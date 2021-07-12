Peter Anevski Sells 84,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $5,367,600.00.

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 612,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,221. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

