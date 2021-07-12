Philip J. Vickers Buys 4,800 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NYSE:AVRO) Stock

AVROBIO, Inc. (NYSE:AVRO) Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00.

Shares of AVRO stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $8.30. 3,837 shares of the stock were exchanged.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

