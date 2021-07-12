Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) Director Acquires $292,240.00 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) Director Susan C. Jones acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.06 per share, with a total value of $292,240.00.

Shares of NYSE PLL traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.40. 6,244 shares of the company were exchanged.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

