Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) Director Acquires $292,240.00 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) Director Susan C. Jones acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.06 per share, with a total value of $292,240.00.

Shares of NYSE PLL traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.40. 6,244 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.