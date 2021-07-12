Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after acquiring an additional 125,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 246,283 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

