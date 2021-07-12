Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,300 AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 418,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 109,690 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $7,603,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $5,550,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 126,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

RCEL stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $29.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCEL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.