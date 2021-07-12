Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $101,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $207,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 940,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,686,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,685,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

