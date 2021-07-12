Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,722.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,682.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,307,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,778,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,407,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.38. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.