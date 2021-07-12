PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Shares Down 1.2%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.50. 1,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PJSC Tatneft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87.

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking segments. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located in Tatarstan in Russia.

