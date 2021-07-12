Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,719,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 288,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,871,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,659,000 after buying an additional 276,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

PLNT opened at $73.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -335.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.71.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

