Playcent Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $232,132.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.00894464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.