Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 42,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $58,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after buying an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,123,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.29. 76,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.