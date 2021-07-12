Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443,796 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74,646 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $210,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $6,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

ADBE traded down $5.86 on Monday, hitting $598.64. 46,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.62. The company has a market capitalization of $285.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.29 and a one year high of $607.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.