Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $69,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8,989.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.97. 25,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $304.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.