Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 880.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 486,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,429 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $77,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $304,733,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.86 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.