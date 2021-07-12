Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes $106.01 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 694,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,011,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.69% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $86,633,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after acquiring an additional 383,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,771,000 after buying an additional 284,652 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $9,546,122.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,560,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,565 shares of company stock worth $38,117,259. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GH traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $123.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.88.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

