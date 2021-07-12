Poshmark, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark’s (NASDAQ:POSH) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 13th. Poshmark had issued 6,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $277,200,000 based on an initial share price of $42.00. After the expiration of Poshmark’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POSH shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Poshmark stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.29. Poshmark has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Poshmark’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $4,704,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $6,365,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

