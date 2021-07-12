Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $86.58 million and $7.46 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053735 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003021 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017248 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.73 or 0.00909780 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005445 BTC.
About Power Ledger
According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “
Buying and Selling Power Ledger
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.
