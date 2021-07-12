Prabhavathi Fernandes Sells 33,500 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) Director Prabhavathi Fernandes sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $274,700.00.
Shares of NYSE OCGN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,037,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,178,813. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $18.77.
About Ocugen
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.