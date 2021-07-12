PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE: PSK):

7/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

5/19/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$14.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

TSE PSK opened at C$14.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.45. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.01.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

