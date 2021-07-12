Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.52

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $19.04. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 435 shares changing hands.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after buying an additional 166,017 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

