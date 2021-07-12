Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.52

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $19.04. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 435 shares changing hands.
PRAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after buying an additional 166,017 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.