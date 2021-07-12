Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.9% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Intuit worth $8,651,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $505.10. 15,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,464. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.70. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $508.63. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

