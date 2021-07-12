Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.64% of Linde worth $3,842,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.65. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

