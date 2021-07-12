Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.75 Billion Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,747,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $412.31. 29,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $419.96. The company has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

