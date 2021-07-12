Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 140 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VBR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,357. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

