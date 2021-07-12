Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.18. 57,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.79 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14.

